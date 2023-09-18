Oil Prices Extend Gains As Market Tightens

Oil prices rose in early Asian trade on Monday, extending last week’s gains amid expectations of an increasingly tighter market and hopes that China’s latest stimulus measures would revitalize the economy. WTI Crude prices were trading above $91 per barrel in early Asian trade on Monday, at $91.50, up by 0.85%. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, was above the $94 a barrel mark and traded 0.69% higher at $94.57. Falling global inventories amid a tightening market with the OPEC+ and Saudi production cuts have supported…