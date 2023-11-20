Oil Prices Extend Gains Further on OPEC+ Cut Predictions

Crude oil prices continued their climb on Monday with gains of over 2% heading into the next OPEC+ meeting on November 26, where the expanded cartel is expected to further bolster voluntary output cuts. At 10:50 a.m. ET on Monday, Brent crude was trading at $82.54, up 2.39%, for a $1.93 gain on the day. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading up 2.17% at $77.54, for a $1.65 gain on the day. The jump in oil prices started on Friday, after four weeks of declining prices saw fundamentals overtake the war-risk premium prices had…