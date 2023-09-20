Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Crude oil prices dipped earlier today after a relentless rally that brought benchmarks to a 10-month high earlier this week. The dip was the result of profit-taking and a pause ahead of a Fed meeting that would discuss interest rates yet again. At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at around $92 per barrel, after topping $95 per barrel yesterday. West Texas Intermediate was trading at a little under $90 per barrel, after topping $92 on Tuesday. “The oil rally is taking a little break as every trader awaits a pivotal Fed decision that…