Oil Prices in Limbo as Geopolitical Risks Fail to Offset Bearish Sentiment

This week, Crude oil prices got stuck between a pessimistic demand outlook from the International Energy Agency and signs that OPEC+ is working hard to reduce supply. Earlier today, in morning trade in Asia, the benchmarks reached the highest in three months, Bloomberg reported, buoyed by a cheaper greenback and a good trading day on Thursday for U.S. equities. Support for prices also came earlier this week from OPEC, whose combined output in January declined by 350,000 bpd, signaling the cartel was serious about the output cuts this time, even…