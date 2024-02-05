Oil Prices Inch Higher After U.S. Signals Further Strikes in the Middle East

Crude oil prices started trade this week with a gain amid indications that the United States plans further military action in the Middle East and that the Yemeni Houthis have no plans to stop shooting at ships in the Red Sea. However, gains were constrained by reports about ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel. For now, these reports appear to have a greater effect on prices than U.S. plans for more strikes against Iran-linked groups across the Middle East. “Given the US military strikes avoid directly attacking Iran, we think the…