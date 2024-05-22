Oil Prices Maintain Losing Streak on Inflation Confusion

The U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has fallen well below the $80 mark it surpassed at the beginning of the week, with Brent crude also losing ground around $82 per barrel as inflation concerns once again took center stage. At 1:45 p.m. ET on Wednesday, WTI was trading down 0.92% on the day, trading at $77.94, while Brent crude was trading down 0.81% at $82.21 per barrel. On Tuesday, the Federal Reserve put the brakes on oil prices when it suggested waiting months longer before implementing any rate cuts…