Oil Prices Move Higher After a Volatile Week

June West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures have experienced significant volatility this week, ultimately poised to close higher following a late-week recovery. This recovery was significantly influenced by positive economic remarks from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, which countered earlier market fears driven by economic data and geopolitical developments. Economic Weakness and Market Sentiments Throughout the week, oil markets were beleaguered by concerns over a slowing economy exacerbated by persistently high interest rates.…