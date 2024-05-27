Oil Prices Move Higher as All Eyes Turn to OPEC+

Crude oil prices started this week by moving slightly following after a week when they booked the sharpest drop in a month on interest rate woes. The week is set to be dominated by the start of driving season in the United States and the OPEC+ policy meeting on Sunday. The first will provide a glimpse into oil demand trends in the world’s biggest consumer while the second will likely confirm the production cuts that the extended oil cartel is expected to roll over into the second half of the year. For now, expectations are for a strong start…