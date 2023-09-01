01 Sep, 23

Oil Prices On Course For A Weekly Gain Despite Economic Uncertainty

After four days of gains, crude oil prices were on track to end their two-week losing streak as traders once again turned their attention from economic indicators to OPEC+ supply policy. Brent crude was trading above $86 per barrel at the time of writing and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at close to $84 per barrel, two days after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported another massive draw in oil inventories, at 10.5 million barrels for the second to last week of August. That inventory draw followed another recently reported…

