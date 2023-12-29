Oil Prices Projected to Remain Below $80 in 2024

Expected weak global economic growth would slow oil demand growth next year, keeping the average U.S. benchmark oil price at below $80 per barrel, according to the monthly Reuters poll in which analysts revised down their forecasts for 2024 from last month’s projections. The price of the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, is expected to average $78.84 per barrel in 2024, the Reuters poll of 34 analysts and economists showed on Friday. This month’s consensus price forecast is revised down from November’s…