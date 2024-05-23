Oil Prices Rebound After Three Days of Losses

Oil prices rose early on Thursday, recouping some losses of the previous three days, after Russia said it would present a plan to compensate for exceeding its OPEC+ oil production quota in April. Following three consecutive trading days of losses, Brent Crude prices were rising by 0.88% at $82.62 as of 9:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, and the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was trading 0.93% higher at $78.29. Oil prices still look rangebound in the low $80s, at least until next week’s OPEC+ meeting on June 1, which is expected to decide…