Oil Prices Regain Stability After A Hugely Volatile Week

Crude oil prices began trading relatively flat on Monday after a hugely volatile week in which both WTI and Brent saw two significant drops before a massive rally on Friday. In morning trade in Asia, Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were trading at a slight loss of between 0.3% and 0.4% after soaring by some 6% on Friday in the biggest single-day rally since April. That brought the weekly gain for the U.S. benchmark to some 4%. The latest Middle Eastern violence was one of the reasons for last week’s rally, along with a move by the…