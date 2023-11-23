23 Nov, 23

Oil Prices Remain Depressed After OPEC+ Shocked Markets

Crude oil prices remained depressed in morning trade today in Asia following the Wednesday slump. Yesterday’s drop in prices was caused by news that OPEC+ is delaying its meeting, originally scheduled for this Sunday, to next Thursday. The latest EIA oil inventory report then added to downward pressure on oil prices by showing a sizeable build in U.S. crude stocks. Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate shed more than 1% earlier today, with Reuters reporting that there appeared to be disagreement among OPEC members on the production levels the…

