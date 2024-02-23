Oil Prices Remain Rangebound As Volatility Fades

Oil prices have remained rangebound in recent weeks, with macro concerns driving the direction of both Brent and WTI.Friday, February 23rd, 2024Oil trading in the past weeks has seen remarkably little volatility, with Brent futures moving within a narrow bandwidth between $81 and $84 per barrel lately. Macro factors seem to be dominating the minor day-on-day moves in crude, with two Federal Reserve governors warning against interest rate cuts in the next two months. Consequently, oil prices are set to end the week at a slight decline, with…