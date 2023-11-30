Oil Prices Retreat As OPEC+ Cuts Another 684KBPD, Brazil Joins OPEC+

Oil prices began to retreat on Thursday afternoon as it became clear that OPEC+ members were agreeing to voluntary cuts beginning in the new year, and that those cuts would be announced only by each member country instead of by the group as a whole. OPEC+ announced during the full OPEC+ meeting on Thursday that because all the cuts agreed to today were voluntary, they would be announced not by the group, but by the individual member states. Immediately following the meeting’s kickoff, it was also announced that Brazil would join the OPEC+…