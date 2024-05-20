20 May, 24

Oil Prices Rise After Iran’s President Dies in Helicopter Crash

Crude oil prices began the week with a gain following the news that a helicopter with Iran’s president on board had crashed and both he and the country’s foreign minister died. According to a Reuters report from earlier in the day, Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Amirabdollahian were on board a helicopter traveling across mountainous terrain in heavy fog, returning from the border with Azerbaijan where the officials attended the opening of a joint Azeri-Iranian hydropower project. A later report said rescue teams had reached…

