Oil Prices Rise on Expectations of Deeper OPEC+ Cuts

Crude oil prices began the week with gains amid mounting expectations that OPEC+ will deepen voluntary production cuts. Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate posted modest gains in mid-morning trade in Asia today, with Brent crude remaining above $81, where it climbed on Friday, and WTI over $76 per barrel. OPEC+ members are meeting next Sunday to discuss production policy, with Reuters citing three unnamed sources from the cartel as saying OPEC+ will discuss additional production cuts. The discussion is taking place after a four-week losing…