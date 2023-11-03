Oil Prices Rise On Fed Decision And Geopolitical Risk

Thursday’s Market Action Reflects Fed’s Rate Move Oil markets witnessed notable activity on Thursday, directly responding to the Federal Reserve’s stance on interest rates. Brent crude futures rallied by $2.22, clocking a 2.6% gain to close at $86.85 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures weren’t far behind, pushing up by $2.23 or 2.8% to wrap up the day at $82.67 per barrel. However, traders are keeping a close eye on December futures. Despite the day’s bullish move, the potential for a weekly loss remains. Central…