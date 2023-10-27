Oil Prices Set For First Weekly Loss In Three Weeks

Despite continued fears that the Hamas-Israel conflict could involve more actors in the Middle East, oil prices were set early on Friday for their first weekly loss in three weeks amid concerns about the economy and oil demand. As of 10:25 a.m. EDT on Friday, the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, was up 0.84% at $83.92. The international benchmark, Brent Crude, traded 0.86% higher at $88.77. Earlier on Friday in Asian trade, oil prices rose by 2% after the Pentagon said that U.S. military forces conducted self-defense…