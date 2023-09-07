Oil Prices Slip As Summer Travel Season Draws To An End

Oil prices have dipped this morning as expectations of jet fuel demand ease as the summer travel period comes to an end, alongside continued concerns over China’s uncertain economic outlook. Brent Crude is down 0.7 percent – dipping back below the $90 threshold at $89.97 per barrel – while WTI Crude has slipped 0.77 percent to $86.86 per barrel in early trading. This follows seven consecutive sessions of gains across both benchmarks, with prices propped up by extended cuts from leading oil producers Russia and Saudi Arabia amid…