Oil Prices Soar After Hamas Attacks Israel

Crude oil prices jumped by more than $4 earlier today amid continued fighting between Hamas and Israel that began on Saturday. Brent crude was trading close to $88 per barrel in morning trade in Asia, and West Texas Intermediate was changing hands at over $86 per barrel, both up by over 3% from Friday’s close. By the time of writing, prices had retreated modestly, with WTI slipping below $86 per barrel. The price surge follows the biggest attack on Israel in years, after in the early hours of Saturday Hamas fighters entered the country by…