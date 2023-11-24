Oil Prices Stable in Anticipation of Key OPEC+ Meeting

Brent crude futures were steady on Friday as traders kept their powder dry ahead of an OPEC+ meeting that could bring agreement on further supply cuts. Brent crude futures were down eight cents, or 0.1 percent, at $81.34 a barrel by 0913 GMT, having settled 0.7 percent down in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude lost 70 cents, or 0.91 percent, from Wednesday’s close to $76.40. There was no settlement for WTI on Thursday owing to a U.S. public holiday. Both contracts were on track to register for their first weekly gain…