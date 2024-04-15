Oil Prices Start the Week Lower Despite Iran Attack on Israel

Crude oil prices began trade today with a decline following Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel that the latter said had only done limited damage. “An attack was largely priced in the days leading up to it. Also, the limited damage and the fact that there was no loss of life means that maybe Israel’s response will be more measured,” ING’s Warren Patterson said, as quoted by Reuters. “But clearly, there is still plenty of uncertainty and it all depends on how Israel now responds,” the Dutch bank’s head of commodity strategy…