Oil Prices Start the Week Lower on Hopes of a Diplomatic Solution in Gaza

Crude oil began trade this week with a loss after Israel said it was done with bombing southern Gaza for the time being, suggesting a decline in supply disruption risk. Both Brent crude and West Texas Intermediate were modestly down after trade opened in Asia, with the decline possibly moderated by news of another Houthi attack on a vessel in the Red Sea. However, a recent statement from the Iranian foreign minister added to the downside potential in oil, after the official said “Developments in Gaza are moving toward a diplomatic solution.”…