29 Apr, 24

Oil Prices Start the Week With a Loss as Demand Concerns Grow

Crude oil prices began the week with a loss, reversing the climb from last week after the latest U.S. inflation data suggested there will not be any rate cuts anytime soon. Signals from Israel that a ceasefire with Hamas is still a possibility also helped bring oil down, with Brent crude slipping below $89 per barrel in midmorning Asian trading and West Texas Intermediate at a bit over $83. On Friday, the Commerce Department reported an inflation rate of 2.7% for March in personal consumption expenditures, up from…

