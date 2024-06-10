Oil Prices Start the Week With a Slight Gain but Uncertainty Remains

Crude oil prices started the week with a slight gain on expectations of higher fuel demand during the summer driving season. The rest of the session may yet see oscillations, following strong U.S. jobs data reported last Friday, which appeared to have dampened expectations of rate cuts—and improved demand—even further. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported an increase of 272,000 in nonfarm jobs for May, which was higher than expected and pushed the dollar higher. Even though the unemployment rate also went up, to 4%, the…