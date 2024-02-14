14 Feb, 24

Oil Prices Steady as Middle East Conflict Intensifies on Lebanese Border

Oil prices were holding steady after initially gaining 1% on Wednesday as the Israel-Hamas conflict gained momentum in Lebanon, with Israel responding to a rocket barrage from Hezbollah by launching a series of strikes in southern Lebanon, sparking fears of an expanding war.  Earlier on Wednesday, strikes launched from Lebanon into northern Israel reportedly wounded seven people. Israel responded shortly afterwards by unleashing its fighter jets in a series of strikes into Lebanon’s south, reportedly killing at least four people and…

