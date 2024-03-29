Oil Prices Surge as Russia Strikes Ukrainian Energy Facilities

Russia has targeted Ukranian energy facilities in an overnight attack with long-range precision weapons, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Friday. “Last night, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a combined strike by air-launched, seaborne and ground-based long-range precision weapons, including Kinzhal aero-ballistic hypersonic missiles, and also by unmanned aerial vehicles against energy facilities and air defense sites of the Ukrainian army. The goals of the strike were achieved. All the targets were struck,” The ministry said. Ukraine’s…