Oil Prices Tumble as Demand Concerns Boost Bearish Sentiment

Oil prices are experiencing a sharp decline this week, its first in two weeks. The period is ending with four consecutive sessions of losses and Friday is on course to close in the red as well. On Thursday, crude oil settled at multi-month lows, driven by concerns over prolonged high U.S. interest rates which could stifle demand growth in the world’s largest oil market. This decline is significant in a week marked by mixed economic signals and inventory reports that have traders on edge about the near-term outlook for crude oil. Interest Rates…