Oil Prices Under Pressure as Bearish Sentiment Builds

Bearish sentiment is building in oil markets after the latest U.S. economic data sparked concerns over demand. Rising oil inventories and a potential cooling in geopolitical tensions only added to the downward pressure on oil prices.Friday, April 3rd 2024The disappointment of the money markets with yet another hotter-than-expected set of US inflation data, aggravated by higher crude inventories and slackening geopolitical risk, has triggered a notable drop in oil prices, with both WTI and Brent shedding more than $5 per barrel since last…