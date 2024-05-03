03 May, 24

Oil Prices Under Pressure as Bearish Sentiment Builds

UncategorizedNo Comments

Bearish sentiment is building in oil markets after the latest U.S. economic data sparked concerns over demand. Rising oil inventories and a potential cooling in geopolitical tensions only added to the downward pressure on oil prices.Friday, April 3rd 2024The disappointment of the money markets with yet another hotter-than-expected set of US inflation data, aggravated by higher crude inventories and slackening geopolitical risk, has triggered a notable drop in oil prices, with both WTI and Brent shedding more than $5 per barrel since last…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.