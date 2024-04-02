Oil Prices Up as Iranian Embassy in Syria Leveled in Airstrike

As tensions escalate in proxy zones in the Israel-Hamas conflict, six people have been killed in a Monday bomb strike that completely leveled the Iranian consulate in Damascus, Syria, with Tehran accusing Israel of being behind the strike. According to Agence France Press (AFP), the air strike hit an Iranian embassy annex building, killing six people. Syrian and Iranian media are attributing the strike to Israel, with a Lebanese security source telling Reuters that a senior commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corp (IRGC) was killed in…