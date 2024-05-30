Oil Production Capacities Could Be OPEC’s Next Big Dispute

As OPEC+ members are discussing their production policy for the rest of 2024, the group has also re-opened a debate over each producer’s capacity to pump oil. These oil production capacities will become the basis for any output quotas under the OPEC+ deal for 2025, which has prompted several producers to push for higher estimates of their capacity. In November last year, OPEC announced that as part of the Declaration of Cooperation, as the OPEC+ agreement is officially known, independent consultancies will review the countries’…