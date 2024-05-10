Oil Rig Counts Falls as WTI Holds Below $80

The total number of active drilling rigs for oil and gas in the United States fell this week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published on Friday. The total rig count fell by 2 to 603 this week, compared to 731 rigs this same time last year. The number of oil rigs fell by 3 this week, after falling by 7 in the week prior. Oil rigs now stand at 496–down by 90 compared to this time last year. The number of gas rigs rose by 1 this week to 103, a loss of 38 active gas rigs from this time last year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 4.…