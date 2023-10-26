Oil Settles At Lowest Level In Two Weeks

U.S. crude oil benchmark prices settled at their lowest level in two weeks as geopolitical risks continue to move the the price of the fossil fuel. Future prices for Brent and WTI settled lower on Thursday—the lowest level in two weeks, falling by more than 2% on the day as Israel agreed to delay an anticipated ground invasion of Gaza until at least later this week. WTI crude was trading at $83.31 on Thursday after sinking $2.08 per barrel (-2.44%) on the day. Brent crude oil fell $2.10 per barrel (-2.33%) to $88.03 at 4:00 pm ET. The WTI…