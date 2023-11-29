Oil Ticks Down on Crude, Fuels Inventory Build

Crude oil prices moved lower today, after the Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory increase of 1.6 million barrels for the week to November 24. This compared with a sizeable build for the previous week, at 8.7 million barrels, which pushed prices lower last week, contributing to other bearish factors. A day earlier, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a crude oil inventory dip of a little over 800,000 barrels for the week to November 24. In fuels, the EIA estimated inventory builds for the…