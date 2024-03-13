Oil Ticks Up as EIA Confirms Crude, Gasoline Draws

Crude oil prices moved higher today after the Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory draw of 1.5 million barrels for the week to March 8. Gasoline stocks also declined while middle distillates inched up. The figures compared with a crude oil inventory build of 1.4 million barrels for the previous week, with substantial declines in both gasoline and middle distillates for that week. A day before the EIA released its report, the American Petroleum Institute reported inventory draws across both crude…