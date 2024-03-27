Oilprice Exclusive: An Interview With OPEC Sec. Gen. al-Ghais

Since the public spat over long-term forecasts between the leading voice of the world’s oil producers – OPEC – and consumers – the International Energy Agency (IEA) – broke out last fall, it remains apparent that a deep divide exists between them.Their contrasting reports were published last October in the weeks leading up to COP28. In an interview with Oilprice.com, HE Haitham al-Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, reaffirmed his organization’s position on long-term oil demand while elaborating on its perspective…