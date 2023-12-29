Oil’s Mega Acquisition Spree Might Not Be Over Yet

In just two months, three of the biggest U.S. oil companies announced major acquisitions valued at a total of $135 billion. Industry executives and analysts expect the consolidation drive in the oil and gas sector to continue amid high stock values and the desire of many firms to get their hands on more inventory for production in the top shale basin, the Permian. The Permian saw a surge in mergers and acquisitions this year, with the total value already exceeding a record $100 billion, according to energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie,…