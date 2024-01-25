Oman Is Looking To Become a Green Energy Hub

Like other Gulf countries, Oman is dependent on oil and gas revenues for the major part of its export income, leaving it vulnerable to energy transition. It is therefore looking at large-scale production of carbon-free or ‘green’ hydrogen. With its magnificent renewable energy resources, huge areas of open land, and strategic location at the nexus of Arabia, Africa and South Asia, Oman enjoys natural advantages in its ambition to become a major hydrogen producer and exporter. And its plans are realistic, according to the…