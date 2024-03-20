Oman Takes The Lead in Green Hydrogen

Hydrogen produced with renewable power had a significant breakthrough this month, with the signing of an offtake agreement between a European buyer and an Indian producer in Oman. Yara, the Norwegian fertilizer and industrial chemicals producer, entered a long-term contract with ACME Cleantech Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to supply 100,000 tonnes per annum (mtpa) of ‘green’ ammonia beginning early 2027. ACME will soon start construction on a fully integrated plant on 12 sq. km in the Special Economic Zone at Duqm (SEZAD) on Oman’s central…