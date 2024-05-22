OMV Warns Russia’s Gazprom May Halt Natural Gas Supply to Austria

Russian state giant Gazprom could halt natural gas supply to Austria’s OMV due to a foreign court ruling that could interrupt OMV payments to Gazprom Export, the Austrian firm said in an urgent market message. OMV’s unit OMV Gas Marketing & Trading GmbH (OGMT) has learned about a foreign court decision obtained by a major European energy company which, if enforced in Austria against OGMT, would require OGMT to make payments under its gas supply contract with Gazprom Export to such European energy company, instead of Gazprom…