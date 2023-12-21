Only Half of All Ford Dealers Agree to Sell EVs Next Year

Ford said on Thursday that half of all 1,550 Ford dealers chose to sell electric vehicles in 2024—down from two-thirds that said this time last year that they would opt in to sell EVs for 2023. The other half of Ford dealers will sell—and service—ICE and hybrid models. “EV adoption rates vary across the country, and we believe our dealers know their market best,” Ford spokesman Martin Günsberg told the Detroit Free Press. The slack buy-in from Ford dealerships comes even after Ford relaxed its requirements…