OPEC+ Expected to Extend Oil Production Cuts

The OPEC+ group is likely to roll over their current production cuts into the second half of 2024 when producers meet online this weekend, according to analysts and market expectations. The alliance is likely to extend the current 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) production cuts, four anonymous OPEC+ delegates told CNBC ahead of the crucial meeting. The group would want to avoid an abrupt change in course amid relatively stable oil prices in recent weeks, one of these delegates told CNBC. Last week, OPEC said that the OPEC+ alliance…