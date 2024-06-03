OPEC+ Extends Oil Cuts Into 2025

OPEC and its partners in OPEC+ this weekend decided to extend their production cuts, including both voluntary and group-wide cuts, until 2025. Energy Intelligence’s Amena Bakr reported that the voluntary cuts specifically would be extended until the third quarter of 2024, after which the countries currently cutting would begin to bring back production if the market conditions are right. “We are waiting for interest rates to come down and a better trajectory when it comes to economic growth … not pockets of growth here and…