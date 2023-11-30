OPEC+ Headed for 2 Million Bpd Oil Output Cut in 2024

As the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) began on Thursday, delegates are telling media that OPEC+ could be discussing deeper oil production cuts for the first quarter of 2024 and that total cuts could be close to 2 million barrels per day (bpd). Total OPEC+ cuts could approach 2 million bpd, depending on the willingness of the countries to contribute, according to delegates, commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo reported as the JMMC meeting began. The figure includes a rollover of the Saudi and Russian cuts…