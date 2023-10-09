OPEC Hikes Oil Demand Forecast To 116 Million Bpd In 2045

OPEC has raised significantly its long-term oil demand outlook and now expects global oil demand at around 116 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2045, up by 6 million bpd compared to the previous assessment from last year, as energy consumption continues to grow and will need all forms of energy. In the annual World Oil Outlook released on Monday, OPEC expects global oil demand to increase by more than 16 million bpd between 2022 and 2045, rising from 99.6 million bpd in 2022 to 116 million bpd in 2045. By 2028, global oil demand is set to reach…