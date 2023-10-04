OPEC+ Leaves Oil Production Levels Unchanged

The OPEC+ panel reviewing the oil market ended a brief meeting on Wednesday without recommending any changes to the current oil production policy, hours after Saudi Arabia and Russia said in separate statements they would stick to their respective voluntary supply cuts by the end of the year. The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC+ group, which met via videoconference today, affirmed the commitment of the several OPEC+ members and thanked Saudi Arabia and Russia for their voluntary supply cuts and “expressed its full…