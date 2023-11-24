OPEC+ Nearing Compromise in Spat with African Oil Producers Over Quotas

The OPEC+ group has made progress in talks with its African producers over their oil output quotas next year, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters on Friday, after the alliance had to postpone this weekend’s meeting over the spat. On Wednesday, OPEC said that the OPEC+ meeting scheduled for this weekend would be postponed to November 30, which sent oil prices tumbling over fears of disagreements in the group about the next move in its oil production policy. OPEC’s African members Angola and Nigeria have reportedly asked to have a…