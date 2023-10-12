OPEC Oil Production Rises In September

OPEC’s crude oil production rose in September compared to August, according to the group’s latest Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) published on Thursday. According to the MOMR, OPEC’s crude oil production rose to 27.755 million bpd in September—up 273,000 bpd from the 27.482 million bpd the group produced in August. Based on the report’s secondary sources, the largest increase in production was from Nigeria, which saw a 141,000 bpd increase month over month. Saudi Arabia also saw a production increase, of 82,000 bpd. Other OPEC members saw…