OPEC+ On Alert As World Bank Slashes China’s Growth Forecasts

OPEC+ continues to work to balance oil markets, cautiously eyeing China growth, the UAE Minister of Energy told a conference just two days ahead of the alliance’s October 4 ministerial panel meeting. “Many dynamics are moving on and we hope that the growth in China picks up … because the whole world economy is dependent on China,” UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Al Mazrouei told the Adipec conference. “My worry is not an undersupplied market in the short term. My worry is an undersupplied market in the longer and mid…